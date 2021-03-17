Thick fog to start Wednesday, severe t-storms possible Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thick fog is reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile in some locations through daybreak Wednesday.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m.
Drivers are advised to use extra caution.
Conditions are expected to improve by mid morning as temperatures and winds increase.
The low will slip into the 30s by daybreak.
Later, the fog is expected to burn off under partly sunny skies.
The high temperature this afternoon will reach 68 degrees, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night and then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight.
The low will be around 55 degrees.
The chance for precipitation is 100%.
Thursday will be a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day with the potential for heavy rain during the Thursday morning commute and severe thunderstorms early Thursday afternoon.
We could possibly see between a half inch to three quarters of an inch, according to Marzullo.
The rain could briefly change to wet snow before ending during the morning commute Friday.
Skies will clear as cooler air moves in Friday afternoon and this weekend.
We will dry out with mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, but mornings will be chilly to cool with lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
Daytime highs will be in the 50s Saturday and rebound into the 60s by Sunday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.