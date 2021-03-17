Upper 60s today, rain and storms arrive tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Morning fog is mixing out. Temperatures are climbing out of the 40s and into the 60s today. Most of the day will remain dry, but watch for rain to start moving in around 6 p.m. This will set up a wet and stormy forecast for Thursday.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, look for heavy rain and even thunder in the morning hours, then a second round of stronger to severe storms possible into Thursday afternoon. The biggest impact will be heavy downpours, damaging wind risk and even some hail. Rain chances end as colder air works in on Friday morning.
Look for a cool and dry day on Friday with a high in the upper 40s.
Saturday is the first day of Spring! The weekend forecast looks fabulous. It will be sunny and dry with mid 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.
