Warm weather gives Warren County’s Ice World unique twist

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - We may be just a few days away from the first day of spring, but a drive-thru ice sculpture event is happening in Warren County beginning Thursday.
On Wednesday, a group of 12 artists were busy turning a block of ice from a rectangular blob into a piece of art!
You can see hundreds of ice sculptures this weekend at the Warren County Fairgrounds. Ice World is the name of the drive-thru event featuring new sculptures each night.
“It’s a good fun, family event,” explained Rock on Ice owner Greg Butauski. “A lot of things for different people to enjoy, so it’s got a wide variety of things.”
Rock on Ice has been traveling around the country all winter, and this is the final show this year.
“I really enjoy creating nice ice carvings really fast,” said ice carver Aaron Costic. “So there’s been a great support staff here with stackers and guys putting it away, and all I have to do is carve.”
Costic has been carving ice sculptures for 30 years. He says the pandemic has taken its toll on his business, with most events being cancelled. That’s why this drive-thru format is perfect.
The only thing that’s not perfect? The warmer weather.
“If it was cold out, we wouldn’t have to make as many,” Costic said. “Because we could use the same carvings every night. But because it’s getting warmer out, we’re making a lot more carvings, so everybody gets to see great ice carvings.”
Because of the warm weather, there will be new ice sculptures each night. They will feature penguins, aquatic creatures, dragons, gnomes and much more.
“We carved about 160 different sculptures before we even arrived,” said Butauski. “And then when we got on-site here we carved another 60. So there’s over 200 sculptures that are going to be on display throughout the three days, so we’ll put about 70 fresh sculptures out each night.”
If you would like to buy tickets, click here. They are $25 per vehicle, and the show runs from 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Lebanon.
