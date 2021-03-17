20-year-old Lorain man arrested for allegedly assaulting officer at deadly US Capitol riot

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal investigators announced on Wednesday morning that a Northeast Ohio man was arrested for his alleged connection to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.
Video from outside the U.S. Capitol during the joint-Congressional proceedings to approve election results show pro-Donald Trump crowds push back security barricades in an attempt to breach the building.
One of the assailants, later identified as Clifford Mackrell, is accused of being among the group and repeatedly striking a U.S. Capitol police officer while grabbing an officer’s gas mask. As Mackrell allegedly grabbed the mask, another rioter sprayed what appeared to be bear-spray towards the Capitol police officer’s face.
According to federal court documents, another police officer struck Mackrell to protect the other officer who was under attack. Mackrell then moved back and was asked by an individual in the crowd with a camera who he was.
Mackrell said on video that his name was “Cliff” and that he was from “Ohio,” the FBI described.
The 20-year-old Lorain man also allegedly said on camera:
- “Whatever it takes for my country.”
- “I’m not done.”
- “I’m going back in.”
The FBI received a tip on Feb. 7, 2021 identifying a man seen in a photo shared by law enforcement as Mackrell, also adding that he was a 2018 graduate of Wellington High School.
Investigators searched Mackrell’s Facebook page and other resources before eventually connecting him to the individual seen on video at the Capitol riot.
**WARNING: Photo contains explicit language**
Charges filed against Mackrell with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia include:
- Forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with certain officers or employees
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions
- Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder
- Violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds
Some of the Lorain man’s neighbors told 19 News they were shocked.
“I’m just surprised, that’s just crazy like, it’s not okay,” said one neighbor. “I mean I don’t really talk to them, but I’ve heard like about the ruckus and stuff that they cause throughout the neighborhood. I’m just not used to them being that abrupt towards a police officer, I mean, it’s crazy.”
Other neighbors say they saw it coming and that Mackrell was responsible for several disturbances in the neighborhood including setting off fireworks and drag racing through the streets.
”Well the mom had problems with him and told him he had to leave cause neighbors were complaining,” one neighbor told 19 News about Mackrell. “Also the neighbors across the street, all these people moved out. First day they {Mackrell) moved in, fireworks out the window.”
19 News knocked on Mackrell’s door and while it seemed like someone was home, no one answered.
Investigators say Mackrell was released on bond and is under house arrest. He has a hearing in dc next week via zoom.
This is a developing story.
