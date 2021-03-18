Afternoon rain and storms could become severe

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. As the first round of morning rain moves out, the second round is setting up with the potential to become severe. Expect heavy downpours. Damaging wind and some hail are possible. Union, Franklin, Decatur, Butler, Warren, and Clinton counties until Friday morning.
Rain chances end as colder air works in early on Friday morning. We’ll start the day in the chilly 30s, but don’t expect a warm up. Wind flow from the north will keep cold air in place and hold high temperatures in the upper 40s. It will be sunny but unseasonably cold for only one day.
Get set for Spring which officially starts at 5:37 a.m. EDT on Saturday. So far, the weekend forecast looks fantastic! You can expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.
Our next rain-maker arrives Wednesday the 24th or Thursday the 25th.
