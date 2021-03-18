Antlers from roadkill deer being donated to benefit Ohio zoo animals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Division of Wildlife is putting good use to antlers collected from roadkill deer.
A wildlife officer from the Franklin County area came up with the idea to donate the antlers rather than throw them away after a roadkill deer is collected for testing.
Brad Kiger contacted the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium about the use of antlers.
Those antlers, known for being a source of minerals like calcium and phosphorus, are now used as an enrichment treat for the zoo’s animals.
“This helps the zoo with animal enrichment and to make their money go further during the pandemic,” the Ohio Division of Wildlife shared on Facebook.
