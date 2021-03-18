Bond Hill man charged with killing father pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Bond Hill man accused of gunning down his father was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office says.
Brandon Evegan-Matthews, 28, pled guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents. He had been indicted on murder and felonious assault charges.
In Dec. 2019, police responded to a home in the 5100 block of Grafton Avenue for a report of a man who had been shot in the back of the head.
The victim was identified as Corey Matthews, 48, and police confirmed at the time his son was arrested.
Evegan-Matthews “shot the victim multiple times with a firearm causing his death,” detectives wrote in a criminal complaint. He was arrested based on an investigation, evidence and interviews.
