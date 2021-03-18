Cincinnati Zoo care team make surprising find in mama wallaby’s pouch

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s female wallaby, Ava, was carrying around an unexpected gift when a care team last checked on her... a joey!
There’s only one problem, according to the zoo: Ava hasn’t bred since her last newborn, Pocket, emerged from her pouch last year.
So how did it get there? Apparently the new joey was just taking its time.
Ava arrived to the zoo in 2019. According to the zoo, in addition to carrying Pocket in her pouch during that time, she was also carrying a fertilized embryo.
Some mammals, the zoo says, can put their pregnancies on pause until the time is right in a process called embryonic diapause.
That time came after Pocket left Ava’s pouch, when the other embryo started to develop, according to the zoo.
“It has just opened its eyes and will probably grow hair soon,” the zoo wrote on its Facebook page. “It will then be ready to hop out and meet its brother!”
