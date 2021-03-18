Cincinnati Zoo care team make surprising find in mama wallaby’s pouch

Pocket’s mom Ava has a joey in her pouch, but she has not bred since Pocket emerged from her pouch last year! You can see the developing joey wiggling around in this latest video provided by the wallaby care team. But, how did it get here? In addition to carrying Pocket in her pouch when she arrived in Cincinnati in early 2020, Ava was carrying a fertilized embryo. Some mammals have the ability to put their pregnancies on pause (it’s called “embryonic diapause”) until the time is right to give birth. Once Pocket was out of the pouch and more independent, the other embryo started to develop and made its way into mom’s pouch. It has just opened its eyes and will probably grow hair soon. It will then be ready to hop out and meet its brother!