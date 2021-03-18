Cincinnati Zoo care team make surprising find in mama wallaby’s pouch

Soon the new little joey will be able to hop out and meet its brother!

Cincinnati Zoo care team make surprising find in mama wallaby’s pouch
Surprise! Cincinnati Zoo care team members found an unexpected joey in mama Ava's pouch. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | March 17, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 9:03 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s female wallaby, Ava, was carrying around an unexpected gift when a care team last checked on her... a joey!

There’s only one problem, according to the zoo: Ava hasn’t bred since her last newborn, Pocket, emerged from her pouch last year.

So how did it get there? Apparently the new joey was just taking its time.

Surprise!

Pocket’s mom Ava has a joey in her pouch, but she has not bred since Pocket emerged from her pouch last year! You can see the developing joey wiggling around in this latest video provided by the wallaby care team. But, how did it get here? In addition to carrying Pocket in her pouch when she arrived in Cincinnati in early 2020, Ava was carrying a fertilized embryo. Some mammals have the ability to put their pregnancies on pause (it’s called “embryonic diapause”) until the time is right to give birth. Once Pocket was out of the pouch and more independent, the other embryo started to develop and made its way into mom’s pouch. It has just opened its eyes and will probably grow hair soon. It will then be ready to hop out and meet its brother!

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Ava arrived to the zoo in 2019. According to the zoo, in addition to carrying Pocket in her pouch during that time, she was also carrying a fertilized embryo.

Some mammals, the zoo says, can put their pregnancies on pause until the time is right in a process called embryonic diapause.

That time came after Pocket left Ava’s pouch, when the other embryo started to develop, according to the zoo.

“It has just opened its eyes and will probably grow hair soon,” the zoo wrote on its Facebook page. “It will then be ready to hop out and meet its brother!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.