Cincinnati’s mass vaccine site opens Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s mass COVID-19 vaccine site opens Thursday.
It is located at the Cintas Center on the campus of Xavier University.
Over the next three days, some 10,000 first dose vaccines are expected to be administered at the site, according to Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus.
You must have an appointment scheduled to get vaccinated at the Cintas Center. [Click here for appointment information]
Second doses at the Cintas Center will be given April 8-10 from 8:30 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.
Commissioner Driehaus said appointments for the second dose should be automatically scheduled once the first vaccine is administered.
