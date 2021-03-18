Dispatcher for Ohio State Highway Patrol dies while on duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher passed away Wednesday while on duty after a medical emergency.
The patrol is grieving the loss of Anthony J. D’Apolito, of the Warren District, according to an OHSP Facebook post.
“There are no words that can express our immense grief over the loss of Dispatcher Anthony D’Apolito,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “We are forever grateful for his service to the Patrol and the State of Ohio. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and coworkers.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.