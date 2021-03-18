First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Strong Storm Risk

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect wet roads with standing water as your wake up Thursday, with downpours at times for the morning drive.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for two reasons: 1. Heavy rain and some thunder for the morning commute and 2. A second round thunderstorms which could be severe primarily from 11am until 6pm. The biggest impact will be heavy downpours, damaging wind risk and even some hail. Rain chances end as colder air works in on Friday morning.
Wind Advisory issued until 5am Friday for Butler, Warren, Clinton. Franklin, and Union counties. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph.
Look for a cool and dry day Friday afternoon with a high in the upper 40s.
Spring begins at 5:37am EDT Saturday! The weekend forecast looks nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.
The next rain maker arrives Wednesday or Thursday the 24th/25th.
