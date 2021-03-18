NKY Oriental Wok reports violent threats, praises ‘love and respect’ of community

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Staff members at Oriental Wok restaurant in Fort Mitchell say multiple threats were made against them on Thursday, according to Fort Mitchell police.
Officers were called to the restaurant shortly before noon Thursday to investigate a threat made against the restaurant and its employees, the department wrote on its Facebook page.
Restaurant staff said they’d received several harassing calls, which turned into threats, the department says.
Thursday afternoon, the restaurant posted a note on its own Facebook page saying its employees’ homes and cars have been egged and that “we are pummeled with daily calls telling us to ‘Go back to China’ along with other crude [and] violent threats.”
Fort Mitchell Jude Hehman responded with the following statement:
“The Oriental Wok restaurant is an integral member of our close-knit community. We will not tolerate hateful action or threats of any kind. I am proud to stand with the Wong Family and the employees of the Oriental Wok and thank our police department for their quick response to threats made against this fine business today. I urge all citizens to remain aware and diligent and to please report any type of crime to our police department.”
Fort Mitchell PD is investigating the threats.
Police ask anyone with information relating to the incident to call them at (859) 331-2823.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.