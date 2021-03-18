Heavy rain this morning, storms possible later today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. We have heavy rain moving through parts of the Tri-State during the morning commute. This first round is pretty tame, but give yourself some extra time if you’re heading out.
Be alert for the second, primarily from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., which could be severe. The biggest impacts will be heavy downpours, damaging wind risk and even some hail. Rain chances end as colder air works in on Friday morning.
Colder air moves in behind the system on Friday, holding high temperatures in the upper 40s. It will be sunny but unseasonably cold for only one day. We’ll say hello to at 5:37 a.m. EDT on Saturday and the weekend forecast looks! You can expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.
Our next rain-maker arrives Wednesday the 24th or Thursday the 25th.
