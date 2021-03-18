‘He’s my hero:’ Teen critically injured in dirt bike crash makes miraculous recovery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Relatives of a Colerain Township teenager who is making a miraculous recovery hope his story will inspire others to never give up.
It has been a long, grueling 10 months for Austin Ambrose. In May 2020, the then-16-year-old was riding his dirt bike along Glenway Avenue when Cincinnati police said he was hit by a car. Police reports show the other driver involved should have yielded to Austin.
“They told us on a scale of zero through 10, zero him coming home, 10 him passing away, it was an eight and a half,” Sylvia Ambrose, Austin’s sister, said.
Austin was seriously hurt to the point he was hospitalized and in a coma. Sylvia said he had to have several surgeries due to facial fractures and brain swelling.
Doctors warned Sylvia and Austin’s mother, Connie Clower, that Austin may never walk or talk again and that he could spend the rest of his life on a ventilator. However, Connie says Austin never stopped fighting, facing challenges head-on time and time again.
“To watch him fight through the struggle and get better, and I’m so proud of how far he’s come,” Clower said.
Austin recovered so well that he is now finally back at home. His relatives say he does need around-the-clock care, and he has a G-Tube for feeding.
Although Austin is not fully able to speak, he has found a way to communicate.
“Every day it gets better, his communication, his vocabulary. He does have a speaking device. We’re just kind of waiting on that to come, so now he just kind of types on a keyboard, writes out what he needs to say,” Clower said.
Austin is now a young man on a mission who is encouraging others to always wear a helmet before hopping on any kind of bike. He says he was not wearing one at the time of the crash and hopes others do not make the same mistake.
What is ahead for Austin in the months and years to come is hard to say, but even at 17, he has big plans. Austin says he is saving up money to buy himself a new dirt bike, and despite what happened to him, he has dreams of riding again.
“He’s my hero,” Clower said. “I’m proud of how far he’s come and the fight that he’s fighting.”
Sylvia said police are still investigating the crash. She hopes to see the other driver charged.
Family members are accepting donations through a GoFundMe page to help them cover the cost of Austin’s medical care.
