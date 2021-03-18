‘Honor to wear those stripes:’ A.J. Green thanks fans, team, city

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After nearly a decade of highlights, love, and sacrifice, A.J. Green is leaving Cincinnati and heading west.
The news broke on Wednesday that Green was in fact signing a contract with the Arizona Cardinals.
After the Bengals posted a thank you tribute on Twitter and the Cardinals welcomed their newest weapon, Green showed what everyone has known for years. He is truly a class act.
Green posted a thank you message to the Bengals, the Brown family, the city, and of course the fans of Cincinnati.
“Wow.. my time with the Cincinnati Bengals has come to an end. What an amazing journey it’s been! I’d like to thank the Bengals organization for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to live out my dreams. It was truly an honor to wear those stripes. Thank you to the Brown family. I’m forever grateful.
“To the fans - it’s been 10 incredible years! You’ve been such an inspiration to me. Thank you for the continuous support and motivation. Seeing the stadium filled with fans rocking my jersey each game meant more to me than one can imagine. I was proud to represent y’all! It’s luv for life!
“This community has been so good to my family. THANK YOU for the beautiful memories. Wishing you all the best!”
Green came to Cincinnati in 2011 as the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia.
Over the course of 10 seasons, one of which he was unable to play due to injury, Green lived up to the hype that came with him out of college.
The veteran wide receiver accumulated 9,430 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 649 receptions during his time as a Bengal.
