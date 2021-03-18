Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, investigators work the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, Calif. A judge has ruled that Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, can obtain the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter Gianna and seven others. The Los Angeles Times reports that an effort by Los Angeles County lawyers to keep the deputies' names under seal was rejected Monday, March 8, 2021, by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter. (Source: AP)