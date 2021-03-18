Lebanon bomb threat suspect dies after police pursuit, crash in Dayton, chief says

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The suspect wanted after calling in a bomb threat to the Lebanon City Building on March 2 died after a police pursuit and crash in Dayton, Lebanon’s police chief says.
An arrest warrant was issued for William James Thomas, 38, of Waynesville, in connection with the bomb threat, Chief Jeffrey Mitchell wrote on Facebook on March 17.
After the warrant was issued, Chief Mitchell says they learned that Thomas had been critically injured following a chase and crash in Dayton on March 10 or March 11.
According to Mitchell, the pursuit with Dayton police was terminated due to safety concerns. Thomas continued at a high rate of speed and eventually crashed.
The chief says Thomas has since died.
The Lebanon City Building at 50 S. Broadway Street was evacuated after police say calls came into two different city employees stating a bomb would go off in 15 minutes.
Surrounding roads were closed and other buildings were also evacuated. No bomb was found.
