Police seek help to ID suspect who broke into several vehicles

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are asking for help to identify a suspect who has broken into approximately 15 vehicles in Over the Rhine, Mt. Adams, and the downtown area over several days.
Police say the suspect is a white man in his mid-30s to 40s, 5′5″ to 5′11″, and 150 to 170 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a red and white baseball cap, dark color jacket, red shirt and blue jeans.
The suspect was seen operating a Jeep Cherokee, silver in color with black trim on the bottom.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Bonner at 513-352-3505.
