Reds single-game tickets on sale at GABP starting Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tickets for a limited number of Reds games are opening up for wider sale to the general public starting Thursday.
Single-game tickets, which exclude Opening Day, will be available for purchase starting at 9 a.m. at the ticket windows at Great American Ball Park.
The tickets went available to buy online Wednesday.
Earlier this week, on Monday, Reds season ticket holders were able to begin purchasing them.
Fans who have paid ticket vouchers, or account credit from the 2020 season, also can now buy single-game tickets.
The Reds are allowed to have 30% fan capacity under Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders.
Fans will be required to wear masks, unless drinking or eating, and will be in pod-style seating.
Here are some other guidelines the Reds will implement this season:
- All tickets will be issued digitally via the MLB Ballpark app to allow for contactless entry.
- Contactless and cashless forms of payment at concessions and merchandise stands.
- New bag policy prohibiting backpacks.
For more information on Reds tickets, click here.
