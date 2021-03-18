Search Not Over: Crews to continue looking for 2 boys after coming up empty Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The search for the bodies of two young boys Wednesday in the Ohio River provided a glimmer of hope, but ultimately that hope would be put out.
For the families of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore and 6-year-old James Hutchinson, early Wednesday was filled with hope and a desire for closure.
During the early parts of the search on the Ohio River, the break the families have been looking for might have finally come.
Sonar imaging indicated there was a high degree of confidence there was a body in the river, according to Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser.
Faith Burton, who spoke on behalf of Nylo’s dad Tonio Hughes and James’ aunt Lisa Gosney, says both families were sitting on edge of their seats waiting for answers.
As the day went on, Burton says Nylo’s family lost hope after they thought the attention of crews shifted to find James only.
She says Nylo’s family still took comfort that at least one of the two could be found.
But at the end of the day, both families were heartbroken as crews came up empty-handed in their recovery efforts.
“Both families are so appreciative of what they’re doing and understanding that they realize how dangerous this is for them right now,” Burton says.
During Wednesday’s efforts crews scoured near the banks of the Ohio River in Petersburg, Kentucky as well as Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson says crews spent six to seven hours of actual search and dive time. Wednesday was also the first-time divers were able to go underwater.
The river current and debris still made it challenging to navigate the water though.
Simpson says he wants to make it clear that all of their recovery operations on the ground, along the banks, and in the water include finding both Nylo and James.
“You know, if yesterday’s operations, Nylo would’ve been recovered and not James, that’s great. That’s what we’re all there for, just to find these boys,” says Simpson. “And then we would continue to look for James.”
Sheriff Simpson says crews are monitoring the river conditions and hope to be on the water soon to continue looking for Nylo and James.
Brittany Gosney, James’ mother, is charged with his murder.
She was back in court Thursday, and her lawyer filed a new motion to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents.
