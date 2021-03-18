Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (FOX19) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man last seen early Thursday morning.
The South Bend Police Department is looking for 84-year-old Robert Spann who was last seen on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 3:45 am.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Spann is described as 5′5″, 165 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and was last seen driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet S-10/Colorado with Indiana license plate AOW396.
If you have any information on him, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.
