Beshear orders individual tax deadline extended in Kentucky

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One day after the IRS announced the federal tax filing deadline had been extended to May 17, Kentucky has followed suit.
At Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear’s direction, the Kentucky Department of Revenue will extend the 2020 Kentucky individual income tax filing deadline to May 17.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has yet to make the same move. As of this writing, the Ohio Department of Taxation website reads (in reference to the 2020 tax year,) “currently all tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged for 2021.”
The Indiana Department of Taxation website also currently says 2021 tax deadlines (for the 2020 tax year) are on a “normal schedule.”
The IRS decision postpones when individual taxpayers must file their return and when their payment is due. The IRS said taxpayers who owe money would not face any further penalties or interest if they pay by May 17. The new deadline also applies to individuals who pay self-employment tax.
“The IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.
Kentucky’s new deadline applies to individual taxpayers only, according to a KDR statement. It does not apply to 2021 estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021.
It also does not apply to corporation income tax, limited liability entity tax, withholding tax, sales and use tax, or other types of state taxes.
Penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17, the KDR statement says.
“As Kentucky families and businesses continue to faithfully follow public health guidance to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus while many are also recovering from widespread natural disasters that have impacted the Commonwealth over the last month, I am pleased to grant some extra time to prepare, file and pay state taxes,” Beshear said.
“Families who are expecting a refund can be assured that our Department of Revenue staff are diligently working to swiftly process returns and get those dollars back to Kentuckians as quickly as possible.”
Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request a Kentucky filing extension until Oct. 15 by filing Kentucky Form 740EXT.
