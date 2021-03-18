Strong storm risk: Timeline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Expect wet roads with standing water as your wake up with downpours at times for the morning drive, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
A second round of thunderstorms later this morning through the rest of the day into the evening could be severe.
FORECAST: Strong Storm Risk
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has wind advisory 10 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
This targets our northern counties including Butler, Warren and Clinton in Ohio and Franklin County in southwestern Indiana.
Winds will run 15 to 25 mph with gusts expected up to 50 mph.
The advisory says loose objects outside should be secured.
Tree limbs also could blow down, resulting in a few power outages.
Drivers are urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.
Late this morning, the second round of thunderstorms that could bring severe weather will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Marzullo.
Expect heavy downpours, damaging wind risk and even some hail, he warns.
Rain chances and colder air will arrive Friday morning.
The low will be 30 degrees.
Winds will remain blustery and could gust as high as 43 mph.
This weekend will be sunny but cooler with highs in the upper 40s Friday, the mid-to-upper 50s Saturday and low 60s by Sunday.
Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and 30s.
Spring will officially arrive on Saturday at 5:37 a.m.
