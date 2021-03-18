Tri-State bargoers return to both riverfronts for St. Patty’s Day celebrations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The return of St. Patrick’s Day following a pandemic-fueled absence saw many Tri-Staters out at the bars Wednesday night, as bar operators did their best to ensure everyone was safe.
Karen Griffin is one of those revelers. She says St. Pats tradition is grabbing a drink with friends, and she only decided to follow through this year once her entire family and friend group got the vaccine.
“It’s been hard,” Griffin said. “But everybody’s vaccinated now, so I felt safe.”
Other groups said they had not been vaccinated but still felt the safety precautions were enough to allow them to enjoy the day.
“It’s one of those things where we wanted to come out and have a good time, even though it’s the middle of the week, what the heck?” Chris Short said.
One group said they came to The Banks because of the crowds across the river in Covington.
“Their bars were like hour waits,” Taylor Tucker said. “There were people in lines. The bars were packed.”
There were indeed large crowds in Covington... wherever there was protection from the rain.
Back at The Banks, bar operators said their safety measures were much the same as they had been coming into the day.
“Going through the same measures of keeping everybody socially distant,” Kris Keefe of Jefferson Social said. “Everybody has to have a mask on. Six feet apart, 10 people to a table. Everything we’ve been doing for the last year.”
