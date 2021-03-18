Ohioans 40+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke at Cincinnati’s mass COVID-19 vaccine site that opened Thursday.
It is located at the Cintas Center on the campus of Xavier University.
Over the next three days, some 10,000 first-dose vaccines are expected to be administered at the site.
You must have an appointment scheduled to get vaccinated at the Cintas Center. [Click here for appointment information]
Second doses at the Cintas Center will be given April 8-10 from 8:30 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.
According to DeWine, 22% of Hamilton County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning Friday, March 19, those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, and obesity will be eligible for the vaccine.
The governor also announced all Ohioans 40 and older can receive their vaccine.
Under the guidelines, 1.6 million new Ohioans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Monday, March 29, DeWine said Ohioans 16 and older will be eligible.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only shot that has the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for 16 and 17-year-olds.
“We are working with providers to indicate if they have the Pfizer vaccine available so that parents will be able to tell where they can take their teens to receive the vaccine,” the governor said.
DeWine said the state made the decision to open eligibility to get as many shots in arms as possible as quickly as possible.
“As we hear more and more about the variants in the country - and Ohio - we know that the faster we are able to get Ohioans vaccinated, the safer and more protected we will be,” he said.
The Ohio Department of Health has started scheduling vaccine appointments through a central scheduling tool.
The tool can be used to figure out if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, schedule an appointment, and receive updates and reminders.
According to DeWine, this week, Ohio’s long-term care facilities reported just 70 new COVID-19 cases. Compare that with the 157 new cases reported the previous week, and the 2,832 new cases reported at the peak of the pandemic in December.
“In addition to wearing masks, social distancing, and cleaning, there is no doubt of the significant impact vaccination is having on protecting nursing home residents and preventing severe illness and death among those most targeted by the virus,” he said.
