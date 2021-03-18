No decision yet on lowering bond for man accused of raping UC students years ago

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - No decision was made during a hearing Thursday to decide if the man accused of raping University of Cincinnati students more than two decades ago should get a lower bond as the case against him progresses.
Stoney Brown, 63, is charged with 19 counts including rape, kidnapping and aggravated burglary.
Brown was arrested in May 2020. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters cited DNA evidence he said linked Brown to decades-old rape cases that occurred in the Clifton area.
Deters said there were at least four victims, possibly more, three of whom were University of Cincinnati students when the assaults happened.
One of the women was raped while a 2-year-old was beside her, Deters said.
A judge set Brown’s bond at $4 million two days after his arrests.
He has been at the Hamilton County Justice Center ever since.
Brown’s attorney recently filed a motion to lower the bond amount.
According to court documents, the prosecution “strongly objects” to the motion, citing strong evidence against Brown in the case.
Court records show the same judge now handling Brown’s case, Jennifer Branch, is also handling a different rape and gross sexual imposition case involving a local business owner named Gene Jackson.
Court records show the judge recently lowered Jackson’s bond significantly from $2 million to $410,000.
A woman who claims to be among his victims recently reached out to FOX19 NOW saying she wants Brown to stay right where he is.
Jackson was able to post his bond with some restrictions.
Knowing that the woman says she fears that could happen for Brown as well.
“That scares me,” she said.
During Thursday’s hearing, no decision to lower Brown’s bond again was made. Another hearing has been scheduled for March 26.
