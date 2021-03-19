Bengals releasing DT Geno Atkins; clears more than $9M in cap

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing Geno Atkins, head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday.
The release of Atkins clears up more than $9M in cap space for the Bengals, according to Sportrac.
The star defensive tackle spent 11 seasons with the Bengals.
Atkins was drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Georiga.
The defensive tackle only played in eight games last season, which was a career-low.
From his rookie year in 2010 through 2020, Atkins started 134 of the 161 regular-season games he appeared in.
In 2012 and 2015, Atkins was a First-Team All-Pro selection. He is also an eight-time Pro Bowl selection.
Atkins was drafted a year before his college teammate, A.J. Green.
On Wednesday, it was announced Green would be leaving Cincinnati and signing with the Arizona Cardinals.
