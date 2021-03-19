Bengals sign five free agents

CINCINNATI - The Bengals announced the signing of five free agents: CB Chidobe Awuzie, DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Mike Hilton, DT Larry Ogunjobi and OT Riley Reiff. Awuzie, Hendrickson, Hilton and Ogunjobi were all unrestricted free agents, while Reiff was a free agent.
*Awuzie (6-0, 202), a fifth-year player out of the University of Colorado, originally was a second-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. He spent each of his first four NFL seasons with Dallas and played in 49 games, recording 213 tackles, four INTs, 37 PDs, two FFs and two FRs. His Bengals contract is a three-year deal through the 2023 season.
*Hendrickson (6-4, 270), a fifth-year player out of Florida Atlantic University, originally was a third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He played his first four NFL seasons (2017-20) with the Saints, and in 45 career games totaled 20 sacks, three PDs and three FFs. Last season, he tied for the NFC lead in sacks (13.5) while helping the Saints to top-five NFL rankings in total defense (fourth), rushing defense (fourth), passing defense (fifth) and points allowed (fifth). His Bengals contract is a four-year deal through the 2024 season.
*Hilton (5-9, 184), a fifth-year player out of the University of Mississippi, originally was a college free agent signee of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. He also spent time with New England before joining Pittsburgh late in his rookie season. He has played in 59 career games (all with Pittsburgh) and totaled 217 tackles, seven INTs, 32 PDs, 9.5 sacks, three FFs and five FRs. His Bengals contract is a four-year deal through the 2024 season.
*Ogunjobi (6-3, 305), a fifth-year player out of the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, originally was a third-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2017. He spent his first four seasons (2017-20) with Cleveland, and in 60 career games totaled 172 tackles, 14.5 sacks, a PD and two FFs. His Bengals contract is a one-year deal for the 2021 season.
*Reiff (6-6, 305), a 10th-year player out of the University of Iowa, originally was a first-round pick (23rd overall) of the Detroit Lions in 2012. He spent his first four seasons (2012-16) in Detroit before joining the Minnesota Vikings from ’17-20. He has played in 135 career games, with 127 starts. His Bengals contract is a two-year deal through the 2022 season.
Above press release provided by Cincinnati Bengals