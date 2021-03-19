Bengals sign five free agents

*Hendrickson (6-4, 270), a fifth-year player out of Florida Atlantic University, originally was a third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He played his first four NFL seasons (2017-20) with the Saints, and in 45 career games totaled 20 sacks, three PDs and three FFs. Last season, he tied for the NFC lead in sacks (13.5) while helping the Saints to top-five NFL rankings in total defense (fourth), rushing defense (fourth), passing defense (fifth) and points allowed (fifth). His Bengals contract is a four-year deal through the 2024 season.