Cold and windy today, then a warmer welcome to Spring

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Nice and dry today, but we’ve got a chill in the air. Cooler air is solidly in place across the Tri-State area. Morning lows in the 30s will gradually warm into the upper 40s this afternoon. Some locations have a shot at 50 degrees.
The sky will clear Friday and during afternoon look for chilly sunshine.
Spring begins at 5:37 a.m. EDT Saturday! The weekend forecast looks nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.
Look for mid 60s and sunshine going into next week.
The next rain maker arrives Wednesday and Thursday next week.
