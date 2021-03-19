Commonwealth Attorney to update investigation into February’s officer-involved shooting

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - New details are expected to be released Friday by Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders on an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.
On Feb. 20, Randall Lockaby, 57, pulled a gun on officers after he was stopped for a traffic violation on I-71 South, according to Kentucky State Police.
Villa Hills officers approached Lockaby at which point the 57-year-old man pulled out a gun, troopers say.
The two Villa Hills officers fired their weapons, hitting Lockaby, KSP says.
The 57-year-old was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence where he died, troopers say.
Sanders will give an update on this investigation at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.