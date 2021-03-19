Commonwealth Attorney to update investigation into February’s officer-involved shooting

Commonwealth Attorney to update investigation into February’s officer-involved shooting
Man identified following deadly officer-involved shooting
By Jared Goffinet | March 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 12:55 PM

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - New details are expected to be released Friday by Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders on an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

On Feb. 20, Randall Lockaby, 57, pulled a gun on officers after he was stopped for a traffic violation on I-71 South, according to Kentucky State Police.

Villa Hills officers approached Lockaby at which point the 57-year-old man pulled out a gun, troopers say.

The two Villa Hills officers fired their weapons, hitting Lockaby, KSP says.

The 57-year-old was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence where he died, troopers say.

Sanders will give an update on this investigation at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.