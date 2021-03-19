Drive-by shooting in Mt. Healthy, 2 arrested

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people are under arrest in connection with a shooting a Mt. Healthy police officer witnessed early Friday, police officials say.
Officers responded to the 7800 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 1 a.m.
They said an officer saw the suspects in a red sedan and and then shots from it fire into a passing vehicle in the parking lot of H&R Block on Hamilton Avenue.
The vehicle that was shot at fled into the parking lot south on Hamilton Avenue, according to police.
The officer took the suspects into custody: two females and the alleged shooter, Thomas James Jones of Cincinnati,. She held them at gunpoint until other officers arrived to assist.
Shortly after, the shooting victim, a 32-year-old man hit in his right arm, showed up at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Jones faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, using weapons while intoxicated and possession of drugs.
One of the women with him, Auja Walker, was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
They were taken to the Hamilton County jail.
Additional charges may be coming, police say.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt. Health Police Department at 513-728-3183.
