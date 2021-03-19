Driver flees crash into Springfield Township shed, police say

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver fled after his vehicle crashed into a shed in Springfield Township overnight, police say.
The vehicle missed a sharp turn on Section Road near Summit Road and ran into the shed on a residential property about 2:41 a.m. Friday, according to Springfield Township fire officials.
The driver bailed and ran off, police say.
They caught up with him but cannot prove he was behind the wheel, so they said they let him go.
They are towing the vehicle and filing an accident report.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Springfield Township police: at 513-729-1300.
