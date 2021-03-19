Firefighters battle flames at Roselawn used tire shop

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Firefighters advise people to stay out of the area where they are battling flames at a used tire business in Roselawn Friday.
Flames and black smoke were shooting through the roof when fire crews responded to the store in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue just after 7 a.m.
After battling the fire all morning, crews are beginning to tear down the used tire business to get at the fire.
Fire officials say due to the toxicity of the smoke, they are advising people to stay out of the area; however, there is not a shelter in place in order.
Due to the nature of tire fires, crews have to use an excavator to pull the tires out one at a time and foam to combat the fire.
They are expected to remain on scene fighting this for most of the day, fire officials say.
The hundreds of tires make the fire especially difficult to extinguish.
No injuries were reported.
