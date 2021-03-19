High school principal uses funny videos to keep students connected during remote learning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local high school principal used a unique way to connect with his students while they’re learning remotely.
Even though most students are back to in-person learning, they’re still laughing about these videos.
“I wanted to remind them [the students] that they were still part of this community here,” says Notre Dame Academy Principal Jack Vonhandorf, “I wanted to have normalcy in their day.”
Vonhandorf was forced to think outside the box like many school administrators last year.
He turned to social media to send twice daily videos to his students. The videos would sometimes be funny and include morning prayer, the pledge of allegiance, and daily announcements.
“I would have to say my favorite was the swimming pool just because it was something that our students know about,” explains Vonhandorf, “But all of our alum they know about the pool. That’s always been something that’s been talked about here.”
Senior Margaret Gartner says she first heard about the legendary pool from her mom.
“My mom is also an alum here so she perpetuated those legends,” says Gartner, “When we would drive over here she would say ‘You’re going to be here. There’s a pool on the 4th floor. You get to go up there when you’re a senior.’”
Gartner and fellow senior Abby Schaller are happy to be back to in-person learning. But they say these videos will not be forgotten anytime soon.
“I watched them every day,” remembers Gartner, “I found them so encouraging. I thought it was so nice when Mr. Vonhandorf made these videos for us. I know he was probably one of the only principals that did this for his students. It just shows how much he cares. It just put a smile on my face watching them all the time.”
“Not being able to go out and see everyone it kind of connected us in a sort of way,” adds Schaller, “And was just a really good way to lighten up the day. He did one with a bunch of stuffed animals behind him and he said ‘Hanging out with my NDA pandas,’ And he was like ‘but really I miss you guys.’”
Vonhandorf says not only did current students see the videos but teachers too.
“One of my former teachers reached out to us about being able to see the videos,” remembers Vonhandorf, “So that was kind of ironic that she saw that and was able to remember who I was.”
Vonhandorf says the faculty and staff at NDA handled everything very well last year. But he says they weren’t the only ones excelling during a tough time.
“Our students too, they’ve been great about responding and pivoting so many times throughout the year. And I think they are going to grow up to be one of the most resilient generations we’re going to have,” Vonhandorf said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.