Man pleads guilty after living in teen’s College Hill bedroom, engaging in sexual contact

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Akron man pleaded guilty Wednesday in exchange to have his charges reduced after he was found living in a teen’s College Hill bedroom and having sexual contact with her.

Jaret Wright, 21, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition. He was originally charged with rape.

Court records show Wright lived in the teen’s basement bedroom for three weeks and was found hiding under her bed when he was arrested in March of 2021. He met his victim on Instagram, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wright is guilty of three counts of gross sexual imposition and the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

His attorney says Wright has no income, is homeless and could live with a friend until he is sentenced.

Wright has spent 438 days in jail and his attorney, James Moore, believes that is enough time for now.

“We’re just asking that [Wright] be released today, given that he has served over 400 days as of today,” Moore said in court.

The judge granted Wright his release but did so under a own recognizance bond with a lot of conditions he must abide by.

Conditions of Wright’s release include: no contact with the victim or her family; no alcohol or controlled substances; Wright can not leave Hamilton County; he must maintain an electronic monitoring ankle device.

“Instead of being incarcerated at the jail,” the judge said to Wright. “You’re now incarcerated at home. You step foot outside that door, you’re in violation.”

The court will also place a device at the teen victim’s home to alert her if Wright does violate any of the conditions set by the judge.

Wright faces up to five and a half years in prison and more than $17,000 in fines.

He was sentenced to three years probation, according to court records. As part of his probation, he was ordered to complete drug, alcohol, and sex offender treatment at a lockdown facility. He will be released when his treatment is completed. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and is required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

