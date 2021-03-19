Man accused of raping teen, living beneath victim’s bed, court docs say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is behind bars Thursday after allegedly raping a teenager under whose bed he lived for three weeks.
Jaret Wright, 20, is from the Akron area, court documents show. The victim he’s accused of raping lives in College Hill.
Wright met the victim on Instagram, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. He then spent three weeks living underneath the victim’s bed.
According to court documents, Wright is accused of holding the victim down and forcing him or her to have sex.
The prosecutor’s office has revealed the victim is between 13 and 18 years old.
Other than that, they aren’t releasing further details on the case at this time. It remains unclear whether the victim knew Wright was there those three weeks.
Dr. Ed Connor is a psychologist who says this is another example of social media being the avenue for a predator to find their victim.
“Perpetrators, especially when they’re older than the victim, are quite good at grooming and convincing the victim that they’re simply a friend and out for their best interests,” Connor said.
He adds this is a case all parents can learn from.
“Parents have to be intrusive,” Connor said. “They have to be more involved with what their child is doing on social media or the internet.”
Wright is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $50,000 bond.
