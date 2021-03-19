Man arrested for attempted murder of sheriff’s deputy, prosecutor says

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - A man charged with the attempted murder of a sheriff’s deputy has been arrested, according to the prosecuting attorney.
Daniel Widener, 45, tried to use his speeding vehicle to hit a sheriff’s deputy on March 15, says Dearborn and Ohio Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens.
Widener was being investigated for his possible role in trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in the Dearborn and Ohio County area, Deddens said.
On March 15, a warrant was issued for Widener’s arrest.
Deddens said he was arrested without incident in the late evening hours on March 18 in Lawrenceburg by officers with the US Marshalls, Indiana State Police, Lawrenceburg Police Department, Dearborn County Special Crimes Unit and the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies saw Widener in his vehicle on March 15 and tried to stop him, but he instead sped away, Deddens explained.
Dearborn County Sheriff’s Deputy Garrett Rollins tried to use his vehicle and even aimed his weapon at Widener to try and stop him, according to the prosecuting attorney.
Widener, who was driving around 80mph, drove at the deputy, Deddens said.
Deputy Rollins jumped out of the way and narrowly avoided being hit by Widener’s vehicle, according to Deddens.
Deddens said he is being held without bond after an initial hearing on a probation violation.
He will receive his initial hearing on the attempted murder charge on Monday.
Widener is also charged with attempted resisting law enforcement, attempted aggravated battery and attempted criminal recklessness.
