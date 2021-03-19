Much Colder Air Friday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The rain has come to an end an now much cooler air is working into the area. We start your Friday off into the low 30s, before warming into the upper 40s Friday afternoon.
The sky will clear Friday and during afternoon look for chilly sunshine.
Spring begins at 5:37am EDT Saturday! The weekend forecast looks nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.
Look for mid 69s and sunshine going into next week.
The next rain maker arrives Wednesday and Thursday next week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.