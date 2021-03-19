NKU’s BB&T Arena transforming into mass vaccine site

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (FOX19) - The BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University will not be hosting athletic events this weekend but will instead be a mass vaccine site.
Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, people will start lining up at the BB&T Arena to get their Pfizer vaccination shots.
“We have 4,000 patients scheduled over two days,” said Erica Neff, who is the manager of Ambulatory Care with St. Elizabeth Physicians.
FOX19 NOW was at the arena Friday as teams began setting up tables and chairs to keep everyone socially distanced during the mass event.
To get vaccinated, patients must have an appointment, but if you were unable able to secure one, Neff says there is still a chance to get the shot.
“I do encourage patients who are still seeking an appointment to keep an eye on their My Chart throughout the day for openings,” says Neff. “If patients were to cancel, they can fill those slots.”
To get vaccinated at the BB&T Arena, you must meet be a Kentucky resident or a St. Elizabeth patient.
Other qualifications include being 60 or older, 16 or older with a CDC-determined high-risk condition, or be an employee at NKU.
Although 4,000 people will be passing through this site, St. Elizabeth reps say it will be frequently sanitized and safe.
All patients will have their temperature checked upon entering. Once they receive their vaccine, they will be monitored for any possible side effects.
Neff says although this will be a busy weekend, she is happy to be a part of it.
“Pretty excited to see what we can do,” Neff says. “So, we are going to have over 40 St. Elizabeth physicians staffed here. We’re going to be doing 285 patients an hour so it’s going to be a huge chunk of our community that we’re going to be able to help get vaccinated.”
Neff has this advice for anyone who is still hesitant to get a vaccination.
“I think it’s up to each patient to weigh their own risk versus benefits,” Neff says. “I think what we do know at this point and time is that the risk of COVID greatly outweighs the risk of side effects from the vaccination.”
