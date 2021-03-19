Man dies following Forest Park shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An investigation is underway in Forest Park after a man died following an early morning shooting.
A woman called 911 to report a person was not breathing just before 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pennington Court, according to Detective Jeff Carnine.
As police were en route, they were informed the person was shot, Carnine tells FOX19 NOW.
Officers at the scene found Tyler Cunningham, 29, had been shot, the detective said.
Cunningham was taken to the hospital where he died, Carnine said.
The detective said no arrest has been made.
He did say he knows who the suspect is, but cannot release the person’s name because it is an ongoing investigation.
Carnine did tell FOX19 NOW a child was at the home when the shooting happened inside.
Officers said they were called to the apartment twice earlier in the night. Once for a stolen vehicle report and again from someone banging on the patio door.
Detectives are working to determine if either of those reports are connected to the shooting.
