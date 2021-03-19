Man arrested in Queensgate hotel standoff after small child seriously injured

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - SWAT was called to the Quality Inn & Suites in Queensgate for a domestic dispute involving a child, according to Lt. Saunders.
Saunders said they were called in around 10:30 a.m. for a female child, around 2-years-old, who was seriously injured.
“My understanding is injuries happened here. The child is dealing with some serious injuries,” he said.
According to Saunders, she is at Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
Saunders said the man, who they are not naming at this time, refused to come out of a hotel room.
Officers had a K9 near the entrance of the room but he still refused to exit. Saunders said officers fired a small foam round at the subject and he submitted to the arrest.
He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Saunders said he doesn’t believe the man is the child’s father and the mom was not present when the incident happened.
Police said no weapons were found in the hotel room.
W. 8th Street was closed from I-75 to Linn St. due to the SWAT incident for two hours.
Saunders said the investigation is ongoing.
This is the second SWAT situation in a matter of days at the hotel.
On March 11, police arrested 40-year-old Nickolas Woodard on felonious assault, inducing panic, and aggravated menacing.
Woodard was armed in a room on the 11th floor of the hotel. A woman was in the room as well, police say.
SWAT had to be called to get Woodard out of the building and resolve the situation.
