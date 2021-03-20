Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 40 and older starting Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health announced that Hoosiers, 40 years and older, will be able to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.
Health officials say the expansion will allow more than 400,000 additional Hoosiers to get a vaccine.
Appointments will be available starting Monday and continue for the next several weeks.
Health officials say additional groups will be added as more vaccines become available.
To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 400 clinics around Indiana.
Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.
