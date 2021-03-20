Look ahead at the upcoming Spring weather

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is officially Spring! Let’s look ahead at what we could experience for April, May and June.
The Climate Prediction Center has put out its 90-day outlook.
First, let’s look at temperatures. Most of the country will experience warmer than average temperatures with the exception of the pacific northwest.
Our region will most likely have warmer than average conditions.
What about precipitation? Our region has the chance of seeing above average rain amounts with parts of the south and western part of the country dealing with dry conditions.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.