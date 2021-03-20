Motorcyclist critically injured in East Price Hill crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is in critical condition Friday night after a crash in East Price Hill, police say.
The crash occurred around 5:26 p.m. in the 1100 block of Wing Street, according to CPD.
Robert Parlier, 38, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Wing Street when he traveled over a storm drain, lost control and was thrown off his bike.
Parlier sustained life-threatening injuries, police say, and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.
Parlier was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police say.
Impairment as a factor is yet to be determined.
Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.
