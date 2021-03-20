2 people shot inside Middletown bar, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Two people were shot inside a bar in Middletown Saturday morning, Middletown Division of Police said.
Officers say they were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to Middtown Lounge, located in the 400 block of Clark St., in reference to shots fired in the area. When they arrived, officers say they found a woman who was shot in the head.
Police claim she was shot inside the bar.
Shortly after that, officers found out a man who was shot inside the same place walked into Atrium Medical Center, police said. It is unclear where the man was shot on his body nor the severity of his injuries.
Officers say both victims are being treated at this time.
Police have not arrested anyone. The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 513-425-7720 or Detective Morgan at 513-425-7735.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.