Springdale officers to remember fellow officer Kaia Grant on anniversary of her death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Springdale Police Department will host a Night of Remembrance to honor their fellow officer Kaia Grant who died in the line of duty one year ago Sunday.
Grant was called to assist with a police chase when she was killed on I-275 by the driver, Terry Blankenship, 42, who was fleeing officers, police said.
Officers say Grant was placing down stop sticks when the 33-year-old was hit and suffered injuries that would ultimately take her life, officers said.
“It’s our belief that Mr. Blankenship then purposely diverted his course of travel to purposely strike our officers and strike our vehicles,” Officer Keenan Riordan said.
Blankenship has been in and out of the courtroom since the chase. He is slated to go before a judge on April 15, where he will plead guilty to the charges he faces, or a trial date will be set.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.