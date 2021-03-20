Sunny and mild on Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you liked the first day of spring with temperatures around 60, you’ll be pleased with the short-range forecast. High pressure is in control and that means dry conditions for the next few days. Clear and cold overnight as lows dip into the 30s. Sunday afternoon temperatures will reach the low 60s.
You’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, but it will still be a very pleasant day with highs in the mid 60s. A few scattered rain showers will develop across the Tri-State on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the next system.
We’ll have a better chance at more widespread rain on Wednesday night. Thursday will be damp and dreary across the FOX19 NOW viewing area with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
