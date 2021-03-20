13-year-old ‘fighting for his life’ months after Evanston hit-skip crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A boy remains at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital five months after he was involved in a hit-skip crash.
Jamarion Washington was hit Nov. 11 as he was crossing Gilpin Avenue in Evanston.
Washington turned 13 years old on March 4. He is currently in a coma, according to his family.
“It has been terrible,” said Jamellah Long, Washington’s mother. “I would never wish this on anybody. I would never [have] thought I would be going through this, never in a million years.”
No arrests have been made, and Cincinnati police say it remains unclear who hit and seriously injured Washington.
What is clear, according to his family, is Washington is a fighter.
“Day by day, we have been through brain death exams, and skin graft surgeries… he’s on a breathing machine, a ventilator, just everything, everything you can think of, he has it right now,” Long explained.
Long says she wishes her son could come home, but that can’t happen until proper arrangements are in place.
“We’re at a standstill until we can find the proper nursing for him,” she said. “We don’t want to take him home without the proper nursing, and then it becomes fatal.”
Long hopes someone will come forward with information.
“It has been a really difficult time knowing that somebody is just walking around and free, and my son is just asleep,” she said. “Nobody caught this accident. Like, this severe accident. My son is literally fighting for his life for five months now with no leads. That is ridiculous. Nobody saw anything. Nobody heard anything. No cameras worked.”
Long continued: “For somebody to just not say anything, it’s horrible. It’s terrible to know there are humans out there like that.”
If you have any information, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040. You can remain anonymous.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
