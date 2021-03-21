Driver leads Springfield Twp. officers on chase after shooting at bar, officers say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Springfield Township officers say a driver involved in a shooting at a bar led them on a chase after the shooting occurred Saturday night.
Police were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to LuLu’s Tap Room on Hempsted Drive for a shooting.
Officers say they saw the driver of a car fleeing the scene.
Police say they attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect kept driving.
Eventually, the car chase ended at the I-75 and the I-74 interchange. The occupants then fled on foot.
Officers say the occupants sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.
The victim of the shooting was also taken to a nearby hospital, officers said.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Springfield Township officers are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.