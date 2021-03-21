Dry on Monday, but rain chances are increasing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our dry stretch is coming to an end. Monday starts out clear and cold with temperatures around 40. You’ll see a mix of sun and clouds by late afternoon, but it will still be a very pleasant day with highs in the mid 60s.
A few scattered rain showers will develop across the Tri-State on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the next system.
We’ll have a better chance at more widespread rain on Wednesday night. Thursday will be damp and dreary across the FOX19 NOW viewing area with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.